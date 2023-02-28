American cookie chain open until 3 a.m. opening first Canadian locations in Toronto

A cookie chain from the United States that delivers until 3 a.m. has officially announced they'll soon be opening locations in Toronto.

Insomnia Cookies is known for both their hot and cold treats, and of course their late night hours.

The chain now has over 225 stores, but the project actually started out as a late night dorm room experiment at the University of Pennsylvania, with their first brick and mortar opening in Syracuse, NY back in 2006.

By 2014, they were opening their 50th store in New York City, with 100 stores open by 2016, and 200 by 2021.

Their flavours veer towards the "late night" theme with options like pina colada, limoncello, espresso martini and chocolate-covered strawberry, plus there are vegan options.

They also offer ice cream, brownies, cookie ice cream sandwiches, cookie cakes and icing on the side for dipping.

This year, new Insomnia stores will be opening in the Greater Toronto Area and Manchester, UK.

"From a college start-up, we've come a long way over the last 20 years, and this year's national and international new stores openings are just a taste of what's to come for Insomnia Cookies," said Seth Berkowitz, founder and CEO of Insomnia Cookies.

There will also be lots of employment opportunities available when the Toronto locations open, so if you're looking for a job keep an eye out.

New stores in the Greater Toronto Area are planned to open in the summer of 2023.