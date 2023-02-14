Italian restaurant flagged for 7 infractions by Toronto health inspectors

Seven infractions were recently flagged at an Italian restaurant in Toronto by health inspectors.

Il Fornaro at 1954 Avenue Rd. is a classic Italian restaurant, serving pizza, pasta and seafood in a traditional environment with touches that reference Italy.

Of their seven infractions, two of them were significant and four of them were minor.

Their significant infractions included using the handwashing station other than for the handwashing of employees.

Their minor infractions caught them out for their premises not being in good repair, with the floors not being clean or in good repair in the food handling room. They were also flagged for failing to ensure their equipment surfaces were sanitized as necessary.

Il Fornaro also had one other infraction for failing to ensure the completion of food handling training by the food handler or supervisor.

A full list of infractions can be found on the DineSafe website.

Il Fornaro received a conditional pass for the seven infractions, meaning they can stay open while they work to resolve their issues.