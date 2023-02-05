Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This should be invisible

idukki gold toronto

One of Toronto's newest restaurants flagged for 9 infractions by health inspectors

Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

One of Toronto's newest restaurants was flagged this week after health inspectors detected several infractions. 

Idukki Gold, located at 1960 Lawrence Avenue East, offers a curated selection of popular dishes from Kerala, a coastal state in southern India. 

The restaurant received a conditional pass notice on Feb. 1 after health inspectors found nine infractions, two of them crucial, six of them significant, and one of them minor. 

The crucial infractions involved maintaining "potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4 C and 60 C," and failing to "protect food from contamination or adulteration." 

The six significant infractions included failing to "keep sanitary facility sanitary," and failing to "sanitize utensils as often as necessary." 

The minor infraction was listed as "food premise not maintained with food handling room in sanitary condition." 

The full list of infractions is available on the DineSafe website

idukki gold toronto

The list of infractions on DineSafe.

Despite receiving nine infractions, Idukki Gold was granted a conditional pass notice from health inspectors and remains open as staff begin working through the highlighted issues. 

Lead photo by

Idukki Gold

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

One of Toronto's newest restaurants flagged for 9 infractions by health inspectors

Toronto is getting an indoor Asian street food competition

Turkish restaurant flagged for 8 infractions by Toronto health inspectors

Toronto cookware store that's been in business since 1981 permanently closing

TikTok of Ontario dairy farmers dumping milk shows what's being done to keep prices up

Toronto restaurant ranked the most beautiful views in Canada

Lockdown project founded by high school friends becomes successful Toronto shop

50 essential Mexican restaurants in Toronto you need to try at least once