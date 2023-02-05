One of Toronto's newest restaurants flagged for 9 infractions by health inspectors

One of Toronto's newest restaurants was flagged this week after health inspectors detected several infractions.

Idukki Gold, located at 1960 Lawrence Avenue East, offers a curated selection of popular dishes from Kerala, a coastal state in southern India.

The restaurant received a conditional pass notice on Feb. 1 after health inspectors found nine infractions, two of them crucial, six of them significant, and one of them minor.

The crucial infractions involved maintaining "potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4 C and 60 C," and failing to "protect food from contamination or adulteration."

The six significant infractions included failing to "keep sanitary facility sanitary," and failing to "sanitize utensils as often as necessary."

The minor infraction was listed as "food premise not maintained with food handling room in sanitary condition."

The full list of infractions is available on the DineSafe website.

Despite receiving nine infractions, Idukki Gold was granted a conditional pass notice from health inspectors and remains open as staff begin working through the highlighted issues.