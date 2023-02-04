Toronto cookware store that's been in business since 1981 permanently closing

A family-owned business selling cookware that's been around since 1981 has announced they're permanently closing.

Crown Cookware is a manufacturer of bakeware and cookware with an outlet in Etobicoke and a reputation for making some of the best baking pans and cookie sheets.

They've now posted a message on social media and their website announcing they're soon closing down for good, though it starts off by saying they had previously announced the closure in October.

The message says they're not accepting orders on their consumer website anymore, only their business website, and that products will still be available at their outlet until they close.

"Inventory is on a first come first serve basis until stock runs out. At this time, we have stock in our store, however this can change at any time," reads the message signed by Crown founder David P. Vella.

"We have postponed indefinitely any auction as demand has been very high."

The post about the closure has been flooded with comments from bakers who are disappointed to see the store go, saying things like "Best cookie sheets ever," "Best cake pans ever," "You've made such a huge impact in the baking community," "You will be greatly missed by all us bakers out there" and "Your pans are the only ones we use in our custom bakery."

"This is such sad news," commented one person. "I love the simplicity and reliability of your products. And your prices were fair and unbeatable. Another good Canadian company is gone."

Crown was also known for being a popular presence at the CNE.

Until it closes, the store hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday to Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The outlet should remain open until February 28.