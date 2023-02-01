Indian restaurant gets 9 infractions from Toronto health inspectors

A popular Indian restaurant chain got hit with several infractions at one of its locations in Toronto by health inspectors last week.

Charminar Indian Cuisine, located at 925 Warden Avenue, received the infractions and is one of seven locations of the Indian restaurant chain. The restaurant is well known for its South Indian and Indo-Chinese specialties, including 30 kinds of biryanis and plethora of tandoori platters.

This location received a conditional pass notice on Jan. 27 after inspectors detected nine infractions, two of them crucial, five of them significant, and two of them minor.

The crucial infractions involved storing "potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4 C and 60 C," and failing to "protect food from contamination or adulteration."

The significant infractions included failing to "ensure equipment surface cleaned as necessary," and "use utensils not non-toxic in contact with food."

A full list of the infractions is available on the DineSafe website.

Despite receiving nine infractions, the restaurant was granted a conditional pass notice by health inspectors and remains open as they begin working through the highlighted issues.