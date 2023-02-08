Ali Baba's nailed with 8 infractions from Toronto health inspectors

A location of Toronto shawarma go-to Ali Baba's was just slammed with a whopping eight infractions from health inspectors.

The Ali Baba's at 729 Bloor St. W. was given a conditional pass on February 3.

The chain is known for their convenient grab-and-go Middle Eastern food like falafel and shawarma, as well as their affordable deals and late hours.

Of the eight infractions, one was crucial, five were significant and one was minor, and there was one other infraction as well.

The one crucial infraction was for storing "potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4 C and 60 C."

The significant infractions included failing to maintain handwashing stations, provide a thermometer in refrigeration equipment and protect against the harbouring of pests.

This location of Ali Baba's remains open while working to resolve the issues.