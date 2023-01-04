Toronto restaurant gets slammed by negative reviews for supporting women in Iran

A renowned Iranian restaurant in Toronto claims it's received considerable backlash for speaking out in support of women in Iran.

Banu, located on West Queen West, is a family-run Iranian restaurant with an extensive menu full of traditional plates, such as ghormeh sabzi and joojeh kabob.

The restaurant has been extremely vocal on social media amid ongoing protests in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody.

The restaurant took to its Instagram to show its followers the kinds of comments it's received since showing support to the women of Iran.

"This is what happens when you speak out against the atrocities of the Islamic Republic [of Iran]," the post reads. "We've been getting a slew of fake reviews for years because of it but there has been a spike in the last four months."

One negative review reads, "stay in your lane, cooking and serving customers is your business. If we wanted comedy we'd be watching your ratings on Google, so start by doing our cuisine justice and don't go mouth off on things beyond your capacity.”

Banu posted a screenshot of the comment, writing that telling restaurant workers to shut up and cook "is the same as telling athletes to just kick the ball and shut up."

Despite the negative comments, Banu's post was flooded with lots of supportive messages from others who respected the restaurant's stance.

"I haven't been to your restaurant yet, but after seeing and sharing your great posts about Iran protests, Banu will be my first go to restaurant soon," one person responded.

"Haven't been to your restaurant YET, but you get my 5-star rating only based on your stance on #iranrevolution," another person wrote.

Banu is located at 777 Queen Street West.