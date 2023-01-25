Toronto is getting its first ever Valentine's-themed bar

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and like Christmas and Halloween, Toronto is now getting a themed bar to celebrate the holiday.

The best part is, you don't even need to be in a relationship to enjoy it!

Billing itself as Toronto's first ever Valentine's-themed cocktail bar, Once Upon a Time will be popping up next month at 967 College St.

"Toronto's first Valentine's themed pop up cocktail bar - for both single individuals and couples," reads the bar's social media.

They say that the love-themed bar is for everyone, even if you're not part of a couple: they want you to come out if you're in love, have a crush or even are going through heartbreak.

There's even supposed to be a "wall of love and heartbreak" that will help people release their feelings and start anew. And what helps with that more than a few drinks?



The pop-up has been posting inspirations for their cocktails to social media as well, with many of the cocktails in shades of pink topped with frilly with delicate garnishes, and with more boozy, tropical or fruity characteristics.

Once Upon a Time will be open Thursday through Sunday from 6 p.m. t0 midnight, and until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and will run from February 2 to 20. It's not a ticketed event, so you can just show up.