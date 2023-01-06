Toronto bar manager responds to one star review for being closed Christmas Day

Just like many other businesses in Toronto, local Irish pub and restaurant Grace O'Malley's shuttered its doors for Christmas Day.

Naturally, on a busy holiday such as Christmas, you'd likely check the holiday hours of a restaurant you're planning on visiting to see if they're even open.

However, one customer was disappointed to see that the pub was closed, and expressed their concerns in a bizzare one-star review on Google.

The review was uploaded to the Food and Wine Industry Navigator Facebook page by Afron Miftari, the senior operations manager at Grace O'Malley's.

"I've gotten some pretty ridiculous bad reviews in my day, but this one takes the cake," Miftari wrote.

The one-star review reads, "closed on Christmas Day. Very disappointed. Ended up visiting Fiction Club next door rammed with over 500+ and only $7 beers."

The post amassed lots of comments and reactions, with many people calling the review "hilarious" and "unbelievable."

"Please print and frame this and leave it at your entrance. This is an all timer," one person replied.

"How dare you take time to relax during the holidays and not work yourself to the bone 365 days of the year," another person joked.

It goes without saying, but make sure to check a restaurant's holiday hours before leaving an unwarranted and negative Google review.