Restaurant known for its cheap eats given 14 infractions by Toronto health inspectors

A popular takeout restaurant in Toronto was flagged this week by health inspectors after they detected multiple infractions.

Top Food Asian Cuisine, located at 1 York Gate Blvd, offers an extensive menu full of combo meals featuring saucy chicken, stir fried noodles, and fried rice.

Inspectors found 14 infractions at the restaurant on Jan. 20, one of them crucial, seven of them significant, five of them minor, and one classified as "other."

The crucial infraction involved failing to "protect food from contamination or adulteration."

The seven significant infractions included failing to "ensure equipment surface cleaned as necessary," failing to "protect against harbouring of pests," and failing to "retain records of pest control measures taken for one year."

Four minor infractions were related to the conditions in the food-handling room, and one was listed as failing to "ensure equipment surface sanitized as necessary."

A full list of the infractions is detailed on the DineSafe website.

Despite receiving 14 infractions, Top Food Asian Cuisine received a conditional pass notice from health inspectors and remains open as they begin working through the flagged issues.