Toronto is about to get an extra large fancy Starbucks

Your morning caffeination experience could soon look more like a visit to Apple's Genius Bar, as plans are in the works to transform a Starbucks location in the posh Yorkville hood into a….a better-looking Starbucks?

Developer ProWinko has filed a minor variance application with city planners, calling for a renovation and expansion of the existing Starbucks location at the rear of 110 Bloor Street West, facing the Village of Yorkville Park along the building's Critchley Lane frontage.

The proposal intends to convert and expand the existing two-storey glazed rotunda along Critchley Lane, turning it into a new rectangular entrance with expanded space for the existing retail unit occupied by Starbucks.

A design from architects BDP Quadrangle adds a fresh new look to the cafe, along with 45 square metres of additional floor area, and an outdoor patio area facing the park and its famous Yorkville Rock.

The new entrance and expansion — pending city approval — would create a fresh face for the busy cafe, which feeds off of traffic from the abutting park and the luxury retailers that define the surrounding blocks.

BDP Quadrangle
