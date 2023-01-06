Eat & Drink
Toronto pizza joint permanently closes original location

A popular spot in Toronto for pizza has permanently closed the doors at their original location in Leslieville.

Queen Margherita Pizza gained a reputation for serving Neapolitan-style pizza for dine-in service before launching a booming frozen pizza business.

They once had a location on Dundas West in addition to their original Leslieville spot, which has now closed as well.

A location in Baby Point on Annette is the only remaining restaurant for Queen Margherita Pizza.

According to Toronto Restaurants, the last dinner service for Queen Margherita Pizza on Queen East was December 31.

Jesse Milns
