Indian restaurant permanently closes and landlord claims it owes $30K in rent

An Indian restaurant in Toronto has permanently closed following the termination of its lease.

Pukka Pukka, located at 2633 Yonge Street, was known for its fresh take on Indian cuisine and family-style sharing plates such as vegan tikka masala, stuffed paneer, pumpkin curry, lamb lollipops, and sweet potato samosas.

A letter dated Jan. 21 was posted on the restaurant's storefront, titled, "notice to terminate for failure of tenant to pay rent arrears."

According to the letter, the lease was terminated for "rent arrears and additional rent in the amount of $29,849.93."

A separate letter dated Jan. 11 was posted on the Pukka Pukka storefront by the restaurant.

"Please be advised that effective immediately, PUKKA PUKKA has ceased operations," the letter reads. "We wish to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers that supported us since opening in March of 2020."

Fans of the Indian restaurant won't have to venture too far to continue supporting the restaurant. Pukka's flagship store at 778 St Clair Avenue West will continue to operate as normal.