Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 7 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
pho cuu long mien tay toronto

Pho restaurant nailed with 7 infractions by Toronto health inspectors

A Vietnamese restaurant in Toronto was flagged by health inspectors this week after racking up several infractions. 

Pho Cuu Long Mien Tay, located at 2522 Jane Street received a conditional pass notice on Jan. 4 after inspectors detected seven infractions, one of them crucial and three of them significant. 

The crucial infraction involved failing to "protect food from contamination or adulteration."

Inspectors also handed down three significant infractions for failing to "ensure equipment surface cleaned as necessary," and failing to "protect against harbouring of pests." 

The pho restaurant also received three minor infractions related to conditions in the food-handling room. 

A full list of the infractions is detailed on the DineSafe website
The list of infractions on the DineSafe website. 

Despite the seven infractions, the restaurant received a conditional pass notice from health inspectors and will remain open as they continue working through the highlighted issues. 

Lead photo by

Chi Nguyen Huynh Lan
