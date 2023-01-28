Pizza joint gets 8 infractions from Toronto health inspectors

A popular post-lecture pizza joint in Toronto was flagged by health inspectors this week after receiving multiple infractions.

Papa Ceo Pizza, located at 654 Spadina Avenue, is steps away from the University of Toronto St. George Campus and offers all your classic pizzas like margherita, Hawaiian, and meat lover.

The pizza joint also offers innovative pies featuring clam chowder and fried hot chicken.

The restaurant received a conditional pass notice on Jan. 25 after health inspectors detected eight infractions, four of them significant, three of them minor, and one classified as "other."

The significant infractions involved failing to "protect against harbouring of pests," failing to "sanitize utensils as often as necessary," and failing to "maintain handwashing stations (liquid soap and paper towels)."

The three minor infractions included failing to "protect against entry of pests," and conditions in the food-handling room.

The full list of infractions is available on the DineSafe wesbite.

Despite getting eight infractions, pizzas at the restaurant remain a popular post-studying treat, and the business remains open as they begin working on the flagged issues.