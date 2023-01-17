Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This should be invisible

pacific fresh food market toronto

Grocery store nailed with 13 infractions from Toronto health inspectors

Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A supermarket in Toronto was flagged by health inspectors on Monday after receiving several infractions. 

Pacific Fresh Food Market, located at 4734 Jane Street, offers all your grocery staples, including a variety of fresh meats, fish, and savoury ready-made meals. 

The grocery store received a conditional pass notice on Jan. 16 after inspectors found 13 infractions, one of them crucial, five of them significant, and five of them minor.

The crucial infraction involved failing to "protect food from contamination or adulteration."

Inspectors also handed down five significant infractions for failing to "provide equipment for cleaning and sanitizing utensils as required," and "use utensils not free from cracks in contact with food." 

Most of the minor infractions were related to the conditions in the food-handling room, as well as failing to "ensure equipment surface sanitized as necessary." 

The full list of the infractions is detailed on the DineSafe website

pacific fresh food market toronto

The list of infractions on the DineSafe website. 

Despite receiving 13 infractions, the grocery store managed to walk away with a conditional pass notice and remains open as they work through the highlighted issues. 

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Grocery store nailed with 13 infractions from Toronto health inspectors

Toronto restaurants reintroduce lunch in hopes that industry luck has improved

Mocktails are everywhere in Toronto right now but why are they so expensive?

A couple has been running this Toronto Portuguese restaurant together for almost 15 years

Toronto just got an all-you-can-eat crepe festival

Win tickets to a Bruichladdich tasting experience

Canada is developing a Grocery Code of Conduct to keep billionaire grocers in check

Tea shop is closing its retail store after more than 15 years in Toronto