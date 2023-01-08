Eat & Drink
noodlebox toronto

Elevated fast food restaurant known for its noodles opening first Toronto location

A Vancouver-based noodle restaurant with locations in multiple Canadian provinces has announced they'll soon be opening in Toronto.

Noodlebox first gained a following when it opened as a food cart in Vancouver's Chinatown way back in 2001. Since then, the brand has grown into a sizable fast food chain with dozens of locations in B.C., and Alberta and even one in Stoney Creek, Ontario.

Soon, according to Retail Insider, they'll open even more locations including one as part of the Woodbine Casino development in Rexdale.

What to expect? Noodlebox gets rave reviews for what diners have described as an "elevated fast food experience" where the noodle-heavy menu features a range of sauces and flavours at various spice levels.

There's also vegan and gluten-free options.

Boxed can be customized based on noodle type, toppings and other preferences. Some popular options include their Cambodian Jungle Curry, Pad Thai, Kung Pao and Spicy Peanut Noodle boxes.

Noodlebox plans to eventually open as many as 200 locations in Canada. The opening date of its first Toronto location has not yet been revealed.

Noodlebox
