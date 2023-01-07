Toronto pub closes after landlord terminates lease

A local favourite for hearty pub grub and draft beer has temporarily closed its doors after the restaurant's landlord terminated the lease.

Midtown Gastro Hub was well known for offering all your classic pub eats like chicken wings, loaded nachos, and cheesy poutines, as well as a wide selection of boozy beverages.

A Notice of Termination was posted on the pub's storefront, and a local resident recently uploaded a picture of it to the Midtowners Facebook page.

According to the notice, the pub's landlord terminated the month-to-month tenancy on Dec. 31, 2022.

Many local residents chimed in following the news, with some hoping the local pub didn't just close to make way for more condo developments.

"So sad. Used to stop in on a fairly regular basis over the past 12 years," one resident replied. "Great staff, used to have super specials, and the food was pretty decent."

Midtown Gastro Hub is currently listed as "temporarily closed" on Google, but the restaurant provided an optimistic update about the future.

"We will keep you in the loop about our reopening plans for 2023," reads the Google update.

There's no word yet on when or where the pub might be returning, but loyal customers are hopeful it doesn't venture too far from the Yonge and St Clair area it's served for several years.