Shawarma joint gets 8 infractions from Toronto health inspectors

A shawarma joint in Toronto was flagged by health inspectors this past week after they detected multiple infractions.

Kebab House Turkish Shawarma, located at 3421 Yonge Street, offers an extensive menu with a variety of shish kebabs, chicken plates, and pide (Turkish oval-shaped flatbread).

The restaurant was hit with eight infractions on Jan. 24, three of them crucial, three of them significant, one of them minor, and one classified as "other."

The crucial infractions were listed as failing to "process food in manner safe to eat," and "refrigerate potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4 C."

The three significant infractions included failing to "maintain handwashing stations (liquid soap and paper towels)," and failing to "sanitize multi-service articles after use."

The minor infraction involved failing to "ensure equipment surface sanitized as necessary."

The full list of infractions is available on the DineSafe website.

Despite receiving eight infractions, the restaurant received a conditional pass notice and remains open as they begin working through the issues raised by health inspectors.