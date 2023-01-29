Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This should be invisible

kebab house turkish shawarma toronto

Shawarma joint gets 8 infractions from Toronto health inspectors

Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A shawarma joint in Toronto was flagged by health inspectors this past week after they detected multiple infractions. 

Kebab House Turkish Shawarma, located at 3421 Yonge Street, offers an extensive menu with a variety of shish kebabs, chicken plates, and pide (Turkish oval-shaped flatbread). 

The restaurant was hit with eight infractions on Jan. 24, three of them crucial, three of them significant, one of them minor, and one classified as "other." 

The crucial infractions were listed as failing to "process food in manner safe to eat," and "refrigerate potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4 C." 

The three significant infractions included failing to "maintain handwashing stations (liquid soap and paper towels)," and failing to "sanitize multi-service articles after use." 

The minor infraction involved failing to "ensure equipment surface sanitized as necessary." 

The full list of infractions is available on the DineSafe website

kebab house turkish shawarma toronto

The list of infractions on DineSafe. 

Despite receiving eight infractions, the restaurant received a conditional pass notice and remains open as they begin working through the issues raised by health inspectors. 

Lead photo by

Kebab House Turkish Shawarma
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto bakery permanently closing last remaining physical storefront

Shawarma joint gets 8 infractions from Toronto health inspectors

This Italian bakery in Toronto has been making cannoli since 1986

Pizza joint gets 8 infractions from Toronto health inspectors

Indian restaurant permanently closes and landlord claims it owes $30K in rent

This is how much you should really be tipping in Toronto

Ontario farmers discover giant egg with another egg inside and crack it during live stream

The Winterlicious photo challenge is back for 2023