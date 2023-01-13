Eat & Drink
indraprastha indian cuisine toronto

Indian restaurant nailed with 9 infractions from Toronto health inspectors

An Indian restaurant in Toronto was flagged by health inspectors this week after racking up several infractions. 

Indraprastha Indian Cuisine, located at 3300 Lawrence Avenue East, is well known in Scarborough for offering an extensive list of tandoori platters, curries, and biryani dishes. 

The restaurant received a conditional pass notice on Jan. 12 after inspectors found nine infractions, one of them crucial and five of them significant. 

The crucial infraction involved refrigerating "potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4 C." 

Inspectors also detected five significant infractions for failing to "provide handwashing stations with adequate supplies (hot and cold water)," and failing to "retain records of pest control measures taken for one year." 

The restaurant was also flagged for three minor infractions related to conditions in the food-handling room.

A full list of the infractions is detailed on the DineSafe website

indraprastha indian cuisine toronto

The list of infractions on the DineSafe website. 

Despite receiving nine infractions, Indraprastha Indian Cuisine managed to receive a conditional pass notice and remains open as they begin to work on the highlighted issues. 

Lead photo by

Indraprastha Indian Cuisine 
