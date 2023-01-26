Food delivery people on bikes suffer through Toronto storm

One of the toughest jobs during this current period of bad weather in Toronto is definitely being a food delivery person, especially on a bike.

The conditions have people on social media urging others to tip delivery people appropriately during this time, and those delivering are also speaking out about how tough the snow is on them and how they're not getting any good orders or tips.

Toronto, if you’re ordering delivery tonight, make sure you tip your delivery person.



It’s not fair that they have to deliver your food while you’re at home warm and dry. pic.twitter.com/jyqvC1qwFG — Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) January 25, 2023

One person shouted out how dangerous the snow can be for people on bikes, encouraging others to tip them well for their hard work.

All those on a bike right now in this Toronto weather are food delivery people...you gotta feel for them working so hard but also putting their lives in danger bc the conditions are so unsafe to be biking rn! Pls tip your delivery people well esp in these bad conditions! 🙏 — Kaitlyn Lee, CPA, CA (@kaitlynleeRE) January 26, 2023

A delivery person responded with a screenshot of their earnings, showing little over $5 for a 36-minute trip that totalled two and a half kilometres of biking in brutal snow.

It's not a compulsion, but a few people dont care about that. pic.twitter.com/poovI7uzmM — Ded (@melancholitics) January 26, 2023

Someone did mention in a Reddit thread that they were delivering food in Toronto, but they were in their car and decided to call it in the afternoon when the weather got worse.

"I was getting really good tip orders," they wrote. "Made 37 dollars with just 3 deliveries driving maybe total 10-11 kms. But decided to come home in the afternoon. Weather is really bad. Not worth risking my car."

The original poster on Reddit was in Ajax, but complained that being out in the blizzard they weren't "getting any good orders."

"My apr went from 28% to 7%," the person wrote. "The audacity of people to look outside and not think hmm maybe I should tip the driver?"

Just remember, people are out there in the wet cold snow while you can stay warm and dry if you're ordering food through an app, so consider that when tipping.