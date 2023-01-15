Eat & Drink
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
big fish market

Toronto store known for its fresh seafood permanently closes after 40 years

Another Toronto stalwart business has closed their doors to dedicated customers, this time after a whopping 40 years and eight months in business.

The Big Fish Market in Mimico on The Queensway was a local favourite and provided the Etobicoke neighbourhood with fresh salmon, tuna, halibut, shrimp, live lobsters and other seafood products since 1983, just a block away from Royal York Road.

big fish marketThey were known for their premium seafood and other products and were conveniently located across from a No Frills grocery store, making it super convenient to grab groceries and some salmon for dinner in one stop.

With white tiles and brown wooden shelving, the space was small but mighty, offering hard-to-find products like stingray, turbot, Chilean sea bass and sushi-grade tuna.

But now the store with its blue sign is no more. Posting a message on Google and taping up signs in their windows, the owners provide a reason for the closure.

big fish market"To all our dear customers, we have made the decision to close the Big Fish Market and begin the next chapter of life as we head into retirement," read the beginning of the message, which was shared on Jan. 1.

The Google message shared a little bit more detail and indicated that owner Frank Yoon and his wife are ready to retire. 

"Thank you for your patronage. We have had the pleasure of serving you for the past four years and eight months. Thank you so much," finishes the message signed Yoon.

The last couple of weeks would have been a busy scene at the Big Fish, with many local Mimico residents shopping for Christmas and holiday dinners.

A separate sign on the door reads that a Mexican restaurant will be opening at the location soon.

You will be deeply missed Big Fish and Mr. Yoon! 

Big Fish Market
