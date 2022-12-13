Hundreds of condolences pour in after death of beloved Toronto supermarket greeter

A Toronto supermarket greeter who was easily recognized for his passion and whistle is being remembered with deep memories after he died just a couple days ago.

Vito Caputo, the longtime greeter at Fiesta Farms near Christie Pits devastatingly died last week and the grocery store is remembering his character with a beautiful and tear-jerking message.

"As our greeter, Vito was so warm and welcoming. He loved our customers, and you loved him back. He took pride in keeping our store squeaky clean. For almost three decades, he was on standby to help, kind and big-hearted," read a passage of the memorial shared on Facebook and on the store's website.

Walk into the specialty market and you'll be sure to spot Vito with a big smile on his face. Even if you didn’t immediately see him at the front of the store, you definitely heard him whistle 'Tiko Tiko' just a few aisles away.

"Customers' shoulders would drop as they entered the store to the song of Vito's melodies. Mr. Virgona (owner) would just sit and listen to him whistle a tune."

The store cites Saputo's love of fire trucks and halls, the Toronto Maple Leafs, disco music and dancing.

Perhaps most tear-jerking is how the store detailed Caputo's presence and small gestures of kindness, which more often than not would make someone's gloomy day just a teeny bit better.

"It's not hyperbolic to say that during his workday alone, Vito found a way to make hundreds of thousands of people's days brighter. And he did it without trying."

The comments on the posts were immediately flooded with memories of Caputo and his personality.

"Vito truly was a sweet, gentle soul, always at the ready to chat and to lend a helping hand. Thank you for this lovely tribute. My condolences to all," read one.

Of course, Caputo's presence became interwoven with the fabric of Fiesta Farms, quickly becoming a store and city-wide icon.

An obituary for Vito Caputo said he died on Dec. 6 and left behind his loving wife, siblings, parents, nieces and nephews.

The obituary states that those wishing to memorialize Caputo can make a decision to the Parkinson's Society of Canada or the Alzheimer's Society of Canada.