Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto just got a massive indoor gingerbread house and it's totally edible

Assembling a Gingerbread House is a quintessential part of any holiday season, and what better way to get in the festive spirit than to visit a life-sized gingerbread wonderland right here in Toronto. 

This year, Fairmont Royal York's engineering and culinary teams came together to create a holiday masterpiece: a massive gingerbread house. 

The jaw-dropping and aromatic house is located in the east corridor of the historic hotel's lobby. 

It took six days to set up roughly 8,500 bricks of real, yes real, gingerbread with royal icing and 12 different types of candy. 

The masterpiece is called "Gingerbread Lane" and is equipped with illuminating lights, holiday figurines, decor, and of course, lots and lots of gingerbread. 

While the structure is 90 per cent edible and smells absolutely divine, please don't eat it. The life-sized gingerbread house is for visual enjoyment only and is the result of days of hard work and talent. 

Lead photo by

jonathanblizzard
