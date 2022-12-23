These people are braving the winter storm to deliver meals for people in need in Ontario

A local charity is braving the frigid winter storm that's rocked southern Ontario in order to supply warm meals to Torontonians in need.

Sikh Sewa Society's Sewa Meals for Humanity operates on the mission "to have an open platform for our fellow citizens of all ages, races, cultures and faiths with a simple motivation of selfless services for whole humanity."

The charity is run by a team of dedicated and professional volunteers that work together for the betterment of society.

Sikh Sewa Society tweeted out several images today that show hardworking volunteers delivering nutritious meals to those in need despite challenging weather conditions.

Our volunteers brave the poor weather conditions to make sure those in need don’t go hungry. #CommunityService #Sikh #Sewa #OneCommunity #CharSahibzade pic.twitter.com/hYqjgBYRid — Sewa Meals for Humanity - Sikh Sewa Society (@sikhsewasociety) December 23, 2022

The warm, vegetarian, and fresh meals are delivered and made "accessible to those that require it the most," according to the charity's website.

All monetary and food donations are directly put towards ending hunger in the GTA. Other initiatives of the charity include a winter clothing drive, care packages and disaster relief.

You can support the charity's mission by visiting their website here.