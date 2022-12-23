Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ontario storm

These people are braving the winter storm to deliver meals for people in need in Ontario

Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A local charity is braving the frigid winter storm that's rocked southern Ontario in order to supply warm meals to Torontonians in need.

Sikh Sewa Society's Sewa Meals for Humanity operates on the mission "to have an open platform for our fellow citizens of all ages, races, cultures and faiths with a simple motivation of selfless services for whole humanity."

The charity is run by a team of dedicated and professional volunteers that work together for the betterment of society.

Sikh Sewa Society tweeted out several images today that show hardworking volunteers delivering nutritious meals to those in need despite challenging weather conditions.

The warm, vegetarian, and fresh meals are delivered and made "accessible to those that require it the most," according to the charity's website.

All monetary and food donations are directly put towards ending hunger in the GTA. Other initiatives of the charity include a winter clothing drive, care packages and disaster relief.

You can support the charity's mission by visiting their website here.

Lead photo by

Sewa Meals for Humanity
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

These people are braving the winter storm to deliver meals for people in need in Ontario

Doug Ford just dropped a new baking video and Ontario residents are furious

The 40 bucket list food to try at Toronto's newest restaurants

Woman claims she found a metal bolt in a Mandy's salad and didn't like their response

Toronto restaurant makes list of best pizza in the world

Korean restaurant cited with 10 infractions by Toronto health inspectors

10 cafes and bakeries Toronto lost last year we'll miss the most

Toronto bar known for crispy fried chicken and good vibes is closing