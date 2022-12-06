Toronto Greek restaurant has permanently closed and already been replaced

After permanently closing, a Greek restaurant in Toronto has already been swiftly replaced.

That Freakin Greek in Harbord Village was known for serving typical Greek fare such as souvlaki, gyros and BBQ chicken, and the restaurant had a sunny patio.

Their website is still operational, but their last Instagram post is from August 2.

They've now permanently closed and been replaced by a downtown Toronto location of Le Petit Chef, an immersive dining experience.

Le Petit Chef uses 3D projection mapping to create the visual of a six-centimetre-tall chef projected on your table who guides you through an upscale meal.

Dinner at Le Petit Chef will be much more costly than one at Freakin Greek, with tasting menus priced at $129.99.

Their website now shows them operating out of the 291 Harbord St. address where That Freakin Greek used to stand. They also have a Richmond Hill location at Jokers Theatre & Comedy Club at 115 York Blvd.

That Freakin Greek could not be reached for comment.