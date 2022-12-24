Toronto ramen joint abruptly ceases operations

Just a mere four months after opening up shop in July, a new ramen noodle shop is no more.

Tabi Ramen at 568 Parliament in Cabbagetown had their official last day on Dec. 20, after posting a farewell message on their Instagram account.

"Dear valued customer, we would like to inform you that we will be closing our restaurant. We'd like to extend our gratitude to all those who came and enjoyed our ramen. Thank you for being with us through this short but memorable journey," read the post.

Tabi owners tell blogTO that they had already informed customers about the imminent closing and sad situation.

"We haven't been doing any business and also on top of that construction didn’t help at all," they said.

Just earlier this month, Tabi Ramen kicked off a 15 per cent sale on all ramen products until Dec. 31.

The restaurant was known for its authentic Japanese eats, Tonkotsu and veggie ramen and had a near-perfect Google rating with a solid 4.8 stars.

One of the latest reviews, from last week, said their gyoza, chicken broth ramen was delicious.

But this closing doesn't mean the owners are out of the restaurant game for good. They said they will be changing their restaurant shop concept to a Tibetan MOMO dumpling spot.