Restaurant shut down by Toronto health inspectors for 7 infractions

A Toronto restaurant has been ordered by health inspectors to shut down until further notice after racking up several infractions.

Star Plus Restaurant, located at 2891 Danforth Avenue received a closure notice on Dec. 16 after inspectors detected seven infractions, three of them crucial and three of them significant.

The halal restaurant offers Bangladeshi and Indian cuisine and serves up plates like beef tehari, kacchi biryani and chicken curry.

The crucial infractions included storing "potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4 C and 60 C," failing to "protect food from contamination or adulteration" and "food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (insects)."

Inspectors also handed down three significant infractions for failing to "maintain handwashing stations," and failing to "protect against harbouring of pests."

The restaurant also received one minor infraction for sanitary conditions in the food-handling room.

A full list of the infractions is detailed on the DineSafe website.

Although the restaurant received a closed notice, they should be able to reopen once health inspectors confirm all the highlighted issues have been resolved.