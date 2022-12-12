One of Toronto's most popular brunch restaurants is up for sale

A renowned Toronto brunch restaurant well known for its breakfast classics and cheesy sandwiches is officially up for sale.

Sophie's Kitchen is a go-to breakfast spot located right in the heart of Bayview Village in Leaside.

The restaurant was put up for sale on REALTOR.ca just seven days ago, and is currently on the market for $149,000.

The intimate 900-square-foot restaurant features an open concept kitchen, as well as seating for 30 people inside and 12 more on the bright sunny patio.

The listing states that the place "can be kept as the same business or converted to a different concept or cuisine."

The restaurant currently offers all your classic breakfast staples, such as Eggs Benedict, omelettes, lemon ricotta pancakes, and French toast. They also offer mouth-watering breakfast sandwiches and fresh make-your-own salads.

A spokesperson from Sophie's Kitchen told blogTO that the business is exploring a sale to look into a bigger location.

There's no official word yet on where Sophie's Kitchen might be relocating to, so in the meantime, you can still expect to get your brunch fix at the beloved restaurant, located at 1614 Bayview Avenue.