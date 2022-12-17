Italian restaurant has permanently closed in Toronto and already been replaced

An Italian restaurant known for its pizza has permanently closed down in Toronto, and they've already been replaced by something else.

Sidewalk Pizzeria on St. Clair West had a reputation not only for pizza but also pasta and other old-school Italian favourites.

Sadly, the restaurant didn't make it through this most recent summer.

It's now already been replaced by a Portuguese restaurant that fits into the community equally well, called Flor Do Ave.

The restaurant opened June 2, serving lots of traditional seafood dishes, sausage and iconic Francesinha sandwiches.

"It was perfect timing to sell," Sidewalk Pizzeria owner Tony Didiano tells blogTO.

He says he hopes to reopen Sidewalk Pizzeria one day, but did not comment on exactly when and where the restaurant might reopen.

Sidewalk Pizzeria was sold on June 1.