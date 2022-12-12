Eat & Drink
Toronto bar that's a student favourite nailed with 7 infractions by health inspectors

A popular student bar in Chinatown well known for its cheap eats and affordable beer pitchers just got hit with seven infractions by Toronto health inspectors last week. 

Red Lounge (better known as Red Room) located at 444 Spadina Avenue received the list of infractions, which included one crucial infringement for failing "to protect food from contamination or adulteration." 

The pub also received four significant infractions, which included failing "to maintain handwashing stations," and failing "to protect against harbouring of pests." 

Red Room also received two minor infractions related to the conditions in the food-handling room. 

A full list of the infractions is detailed on the DineSafe website

The list of infractions on the DineSafe website. 

Although the popular pub was hit with seven hefty infractions, it received a conditional pass notice and will remain open as they continue to work on resolving the highlighted issues.

Red Room
