Ontario brewery taking heat after Doug Ford stopped by for a visit

A local brewery in Ontario is facing heavy backlash after Premier Doug Ford popped in for a visit this week.

Four Fathers Brewing Co., located in Cambridge, is at the centre of the controversy, and received a visit from Ford on Dec. 5.

Whenever I can, I stop into small businesses so I can learn more about the company and their enormous contributions to their community.



Today, I visited Four Fathers Brewing Co. in Cambridge and met an amazing team. Thank you for having me. Keep up the great work! pic.twitter.com/zoXhSORBSw — Doug Ford (@fordnation) December 5, 2022

In a series of pictures posted on Twitter, the premier is seen greeting the brewing company's staff, shaking hands, and learning more about the brewery's operations.

Much of the ensuing criticism was directed at the brewery, with lots of people questioning why the company willingly greeted the premier with open arms despite his track record.

.@4fathersbrewing - serious question for you, why would you invite in and pose with a Premier who has repeatedly, brazenly lied to the people of Ontario? Who's plundering the greenbelt and farmland (maybe where your hops are grown??) Are you OK with that? 🤦 — Steve Fleck (@stevefleck) December 5, 2022

Others scratched the brewing company off their list of businesses to support.

@4fathersbrewing I will make sure to never give you any business. No one with a conscience would shake hands with that man. — Christine Havill (@ChristineHavill) December 6, 2022

Another person echoed the previous sentiment, claiming there's lots of better businesses out there to embrace.

@4fathersbrewing Guess I’m not supporting you guys anymore…soo many more better choices out there! #dougsgottago — Chad Horst (@emeronline) December 6, 2022

Another person questioned if the brewery invited the premier over themselves.

Did they ask you to come? If so they are off my list! — Peggie Mellor (@PeggieMellor) December 5, 2022

This isn't the first time the Cambridge-based brewery has faced heavy backlash. Back in 2018, the brewery was in hot water after one of its co-founders faced assault charges from his former partner.

Court documents state that a video of the incident was recorded by the co-founder's ex-girlfriend - who also faced multiple charges - and posted on social media. In 2020, all charges agains the co-founder were dropped, and the two parties entered a mutual peace bond.

Many were quick to highlight the brewery's past controversy, and questioned why Ford would visit a business that was associated with such a history.

It’s kind of baffling that, of all the breweries in Ontario that Doug Ford could visit, he chose one with a founder who was captured on video hitting a woman. Like, his team could probably find that by googling, no? #onpoli https://t.co/2S0YFUIcrD — Ben Johnson (@Ben_T_Johnson) December 6, 2022

Four Fathers Brewing Co. also reposted images of the meeting on their Instagram, but one person was to quick to point out that their comments were turned off.

People are so pissed off that Four Fathers Brewing hosted and supported Doug Ford that they deleted and turned off all comments on the post sharing it on Instagram. I don’t really know what the big deal is. It’s not like Doug Ford was ever caught on video hitting a woman. — Ben Johnson (@Ben_T_Johnson) December 6, 2022

Ford also received his fair share of criticism, with lots of people wondering why the premier decided to visit a local brewery versus a hospital.

Perhaps you’d like to stop in at a hospital and shake the hands of the exhausted staff and explain what’s going on to all the exhausted parents with sick kids, then walk through a school hallway and listen to all the coughing — kate brown (@kate_mbrown) December 6, 2022

In their Instagram post, the brewing company wrote that the meeting was centred around "explaining our offerings, the brewing process, our commitment to our community in these trying times, and our involvement in support local businesses, so we can be stronger together, with a focus to always 'Stand 4 Something Good.'"