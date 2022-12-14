The top 5 new restaurants in Scarborough

New restaurants in Scarborough this year have introduced flavours and experiences that are worth getting out of the downtown core. These recently opened restaurants include spaces that have already become community stalwarts to meals that will test your all-you-can-eat abilities because it's truly excellent.

Here are some new restaurants in Scarborough you need to check out.

If it's nostalgic Cha Chaan Teng dishes like baked Bolognese spaghetti or satay beef noodle in soup that you're craving, then this Hong Kong-style café near McNicoll Ave and Markham Rd is a must-visit.

Filled with retro 80s-style street food stall décor (all the way down to the plastic stools), the restaurant also serves a vast selection of dim sum, street snacks, as well as benchmark stir-fried rice noodles with beef (aka beef ho fun).

Run by a husband-and-wife team, this Nigerian restaurant on Kingston Rd near St. Clair Ave. E. is a home away from home for anyone looking for a taste of the region's cuisine. Aiming eventually to serve one dish from each of the West African country's states, they currently serve traditional numbers like suya chicken, puff puff, and jollof rice.

The city's first all-you-can-eat (AYCE) Japanese hot pot (shabu shabu) restaurant is not surprisingly owned by the same team behind Gyubee, a chain that specializes in meat-focused AYCE Japanese barbecue. That relationship explains the restaurant's menu which offers sets with thinly sliced beef that range from basic to premium and wagyu cuts.

It's a DIY affair out by Midland Ave and McNicoll Ave involving table-top cooking of the selection of meats, seafood and vegetables in various broths including a signature sweet sukiyaki-style number.

Head to Silver Star Blvd for an experience that isn't only an intersection of shabu shabu with crafted coffees and teas, plus desserts but caters to those looking to supplement their personal-sized pots with Japanese, Chinese, or Korean dishes.

Check out their signature Kansai Sukiyaki which comes with smoked tofu, napa cabbage, freshly cut beef slices, konjac, enoki mushroom, and udon, before capping the meal with a Sakura mochi or peach milk pudding.

Although it opened on Midland Ave this year, Linh Anh has become the go-to spot for Vietnamese cuisine. Find dry or wet style canh ga chien (fried chicken wings), bun (vermicelli salad bowl), com dia (broken rice dishes), among plenty of traditional fare and the odd pad thai.

But it's the pho, particularly the pho duc biet (with bone marrow), and banh xeo (crispy Vietnamese crepe), which has been garnering plenty of praise from the pickiest of palates.