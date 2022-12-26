The top 5 new restaurants in Etobicoke

New restaurants in Etobicoke welcome businesses that are introducing fresh handmade dumplings to vibrant street food, some even offering energetic environments to enjoy a night out. Whether it's Turkish, Italian, Indian or seafood, these new players have you covered.

Here are some new restaurants in Etobicoke that you'd want to check out.

Founded by three partners who were looking to bring good Indian street food to the area, this Long Branch restaurant offers an assortment of homemade eats that are all priced under $10.

That lineup includes everything from samosas with chutney, butter chicken momos, and a paneer Szechuan sandwich to a full list of chaat options.

This family-owned Tibetan restaurant sells handmade momos from their Mimico space.

Made daily from scratch using a traditional family recipe, the momos are served steamed, fried or pan-fried, but can also come embellished as Manchurian momos to even Afghani malai momos. They also serve a variety of other specialties including chow mein with masalas spices, chilli chicken with rice, and even shabhaley (beef patties).

This Humber Bay Shores restaurant is inspired by Miami's South Beach with a menu that offers delicacies such as gussied-up oysters served raw with a ginger-lime mignonette and wasabi-infused tobiko or even bake with spinach and garlic reduction and topped with uni butter.

Expect charcuterie boards for two, salads and bowls, plus mains like a cauliflower steak next to slow braised lamb shank and bone-in striploin.

Serving relatively affordable brick oven pizzas, this East Mall space is best known for its signature selection of halal beef and chicken burgers in gourmet combinations that are accented by homemade sauces.

Besides bacon and cheese, a Shakshuka with pan-fried eggplant, roasted peppers and goat cheese, there's the truffle crunch which features two beef patties with homemade truffle mayo, fried onion crumble, roasted mushrooms and cheddar cheese.

Family-run and offering fresh seafood, this daytime space on Bloor West has become known for the assortment of eggs benedict or simple plates like back bacon with eggs and home fries they serve at breakfast, but also a kitchen that turns to offer grilled and fried seafood (salmon, tilapia, shrimp, calamari) that's available until 5:40 p.m.