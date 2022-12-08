Italian restaurant gets 13 infractions from Toronto health inspectors but not shut down

An Italian restaurant in Toronto that serves up homemade pasta, grab & go mortadella paninis, and a variety of pizzas was just hit with a whopping 13 infractions by Toronto health inspectors this week.

Moretti Caffe, located at 188 Cartwright Avenue received the hefty infractions, which included 3 crucial ones, namely failing "to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food," and failing "to protect food from contamination or adulteration."

The Italian restaurant also received seven infractions, half of which were related to the hand-washing station, plus failing "to ensure facility surface cleaned as necessary," and "use dirty cloth for cleaning food contact surface."

They also received three minor infractions including the failure "to ensure food handler in food premise protects against contamination by hair."

The full list of infractions is detailed on the DineSafe website.

Although the restaurant received 13 infractions, they avoided being shut down and instead received a conditional pass notice as they continue to work through the issues.