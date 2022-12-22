Woman claims she found a metal bolt in a Mandy's salad and didn't like their response

A salad bowl made and purchased at a Toronto restaurant seems like it came with a little bit of something inedible, according to claims made by a local woman.

Toronto resident Liz D. alleges she purchased a salad from Mandy's Salad on Ossington and ended up finding a nut and bolt piece underneath some lettuce.

She posted the unfortunate find on her Instagram account and tagged Mandy's, alleging that when she called the restaurant to complain they offered her a free salad for her "troubles."

Liz also posted a strongly-worded review online and then left the restaurant a one-star review because "there was no option for zero stars."

"I found an actual NUT & BOLT (as in, something from your dad's TOOLBOX) in my salad from Mandy's on Ossington in Toronto. I called to complain about it and was directed to someone who apologized to me and offered me a free salad to compensate," read the beginning of the complaint.

She went on to say that nobody from management reached out to her and that she wasn't offered a refund.

"Disgusted and disappointed in my experience and I will NOT be going back."

Mandy's provided a comment on the situation when asked by blogTO and said they are taking this matter very seriously.

"Mandy's is deeply sorry this occurred; as a company, we have stringent safety measures and protocols in place to ensure all of our products are served with the utmost hygiene and safety. This is an unfortunate and isolated incident and we are investigating how such a situation could have happened, considering we don't have such hardware anywhere in our kitchens," said the owner, Mandy Wolfe.

At the time of publication, Liz did share with blogTO that she was in communications with Mandy's who were trying to "rectify the situation."

Here's hoping a resolution is reached despite the unfortunate circumstances.