lov toronto

Toronto location of popular Montreal restaurant has permanently closed

A popular Montreal restaurant concept has closed its Toronto location permanently.

LOV's Toronto location was their first outside of Montreal, serving a totally vegan menu that was as pretty as the restaurant's decor. They were especially known for their brunch.

The business has now left that beautiful space on King West behind.

They're now back down to three restaurants in Quebec: Laval, Brossard and Montreal.

LOV last posted on their Toronto Instagram account's page in mid-November.

The restaurant confirmed with blogTO that the Toronto location has permanently closed.

Fareen Karim
