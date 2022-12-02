Greek restaurant nailed with 10 infractions by Toronto health inspectors

A Greek restaurant in Toronto well known for its affordable souvlaki lunches, seafood dinners, and regional specialties just received a substantial 10 infractions from health inspectors last month.

Krystos Modern Greek Cuisine, located at 3200 Dufferin Street #22 received four crucial infractions, including failure "to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food," and storing "ice in unsanitary manner."

The restaurant near Dufferin and Lawrence also received four significant infractions including "use food equipment not of readily cleanable material," and "use utensils not of readily cleanable form."

The Greek restaurant also picked up two minor infractions related to its food-handling room conditions.

The full list of infractions is detailed on the DineSafe website.

Although the restaurant received 10 health infractions, it received a conditional pass from inspectors and remains open as they work through resolving the issues.