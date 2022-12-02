Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
krystos modern greek cuisine toronto

Greek restaurant nailed with 10 infractions by Toronto health inspectors

Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A Greek restaurant in Toronto well known for its affordable souvlaki lunches, seafood dinners, and regional specialties just received a substantial 10 infractions from health inspectors last month. 

Krystos Modern Greek Cuisine, located at 3200 Dufferin Street #22 received four crucial infractions, including failure "to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food," and storing "ice in unsanitary manner." 

The restaurant near Dufferin and Lawrence also received four significant infractions including "use food equipment not of readily cleanable material," and "use utensils not of readily cleanable form." 

The Greek restaurant also picked up two minor infractions related to its food-handling room conditions. 

The full list of infractions is detailed on the DineSafe website. 

krystos modern greek cuisine toronto

A list of infractions listed on the DineSafe website. 

Although the restaurant received 10 health infractions, it received a conditional pass from inspectors and remains open as they work through resolving the issues. 

Lead photo by

Alicja Fredericks
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Greek restaurant nailed with 10 infractions by Toronto health inspectors

Gourmet cookie shop opening first Canadian location in Mississauga

This 44-year-old Toronto restaurant is what remains from when Queen West was cool

The best things we ate last month in and around Toronto

Toronto snack bar has abruptly closed down in cursed location

Noodle restaurant flagged for 7 infractions by Toronto health inspectors

10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

Loblaws asks customers to use PC Optimum points to tackle food insecurity and it's not going over well