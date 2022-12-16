Chinese restaurant nailed with 7 infractions from Toronto health inspectors

A Chinese restaurant in Toronto well known for its classic and spicy stir fry and wide variety of soups just got hit with seven infractions from Toronto health inspectors.

Four Seasons Restaurant, located at 151 Yorkland Blvd received the infractions, which included two crucial ones.

The two crucial infractions were listed as maintaining "potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4 C and 60 C," and failing "to ensure food handler in food premise refrains from conduct that could result in food contamination."

The restaurant also received four significant infractions, which included failing "to maintain handwashing station," and failing "to provide hot and cold running water in utensil washing area."

The business also received one minor infraction for conditions related to the food-handling room.

A full list of the infractions is available on the DineSafe website.

Although the restaurant got nailed with seven hefty infractions, it received a conditional pass notice from health inspectors and remains open as they continue resolving the highlighted issues.