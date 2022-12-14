Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
coco karaoke toronto

Karaoke joint nailed with 9 infractions from Toronto health inspectors

Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

A karaoke joint in Toronto just got hit with nine health infractions from Toronto health inspectors this past week. 

Coco Karaoke, located at 6365 Yonge Street received the infractions, which included one crucial infringement for failing to "store ice in unsanitary manner." 

The bar also received six significant infractions, including the failure "to remove garbage when necessary to maintain sanitary condition," "handwashing stations not conveniently accessible by food handlers," and failing to "sanitize multi-service articles after use." 

Coco Karaoke also received one minor infraction for conditions in its food handling room. 

A full list of the infractions is detailed on the DineSafe website

coco karaoke toronto

The list of infractions for Coco Karoke on DineSafe. 

Although the karaoke joint received nine infractions, they still managed to receive a conditional pass notice from health inspectors and remain open as they continue working through the highlighted issues.

Lead photo by

Forja2 Mx
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The top 5 new restaurants in Scarborough

Toronto pub that's been a neighbourhood gem for 50 years is permanently closing

Karaoke joint nailed with 9 infractions from Toronto health inspectors

Toronto just got a massive indoor gingerbread house and it's totally edible

Hundreds of condolences pour in after death of beloved Toronto supermarket greeter

8 Canadian fast-food chains called out for using inhumane factory farms

Toronto restaurant that's been a brunch favourite for over a decade is permanently closing

One of Toronto's most popular brunch restaurants is up for sale