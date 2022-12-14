Karaoke joint nailed with 9 infractions from Toronto health inspectors

A karaoke joint in Toronto just got hit with nine health infractions from Toronto health inspectors this past week.

Coco Karaoke, located at 6365 Yonge Street received the infractions, which included one crucial infringement for failing to "store ice in unsanitary manner."

The bar also received six significant infractions, including the failure "to remove garbage when necessary to maintain sanitary condition," "handwashing stations not conveniently accessible by food handlers," and failing to "sanitize multi-service articles after use."

Coco Karaoke also received one minor infraction for conditions in its food handling room.

A full list of the infractions is detailed on the DineSafe website.

Although the karaoke joint received nine infractions, they still managed to receive a conditional pass notice from health inspectors and remain open as they continue working through the highlighted issues.