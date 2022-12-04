4 food brands have just been recalled across Canada

You might want to check your fridge and cupboards this week, as four different food brands have been pulled from shelves due to recalls.

On December 24, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled certain alpha brand Plant-based Breakfast Sandwiches and Burritos, The Chocolate Lab brand Chocolate Coffee Beans, and Olivia & Leo Gourmet Treats brand Dark 55% Cacao Almond Bark all due to undeclared milk. Feast by Circles & Squares brand sandwiches were also recalled due to undeclared eggs.

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they may contain milk or eggs which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products from each brand include:

Olivia & Leo Gourmet Treats

Dark 55% Cacao Almond Bark

These have been sold in Alberta and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

The Chocolate Lab

Chocolate Coffee Beans

These have been sold in Alberta and Ontario, as well as online.

alpha

Plant-based Breakfast Sandwich – Meatless Chorizo

Plant-based Breakfast Sandwich – Meatless Sausage

Plant-based Burrito – Mexicali

Plant-based Breakfast Burrito – Meatless Sausage Scramble

These have been sold nationally.

Feast by Circles & Squares

Roasted Root Vegetable (sandwich)

Italian Deli Sub

These have been sold in Ontario.

If you have any of the listed recalled products, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency warns not to consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

You should also throw them out or return them to the location where they were purchased.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.