Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
yummy pizza toronto

Toronto pizza joint hit with 14 infractions from health inspectors

A Toronto restaurant which serves up signature pizzas, burritos, and chicken wings just received a hefty 14 infractions from health inspectors last week. 

Yummy Pizza, located at 1745 Dundas Street West received the infractions, which included one crucial infraction for failing "to protect food from contamination or adulteration." 

The pizza joint also received nine significant infractions which included failing "to protect against harbouring of pests," "use dirty cloth for cleaning utensils," and failing to maintain handwashing stations. 

The restaurant also received three minor infractions related to protecting against entry of pests and keeping equipment surfaces sanitized as necessary. 

The full list of infractions is detailed on the DineSafe website. 

yummy pizza toronto

A list of infractions listed on the DineSafe website. 

Despite the several health infractions, the restaurant received a conditional pass and remains open as they work through resolving the issues. 

Lead photo by

Yummy Pizza
