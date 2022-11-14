Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Tulipa Croissanteria

Bakery shut down after Toronto health inspectors slap them with 15 infractions

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A bakery in Toronto open for about a year has been shut down after receiving a whopping 15 infractions from local health inspectors.

Tulipa Croissanteria at 1309 Dundas St. West in Little Portugal is basically doing everything wrong if the latest report from the DineSafe police is to be believed.

The list of infractions is almost too numerous to count with violations ranging from failing to protect food from contamination to failing to ensure food handlers are wearing clean out garments.

Tulipa Croissanteria

A list of infractions detailed on November 10 by Toronto health inspectors.

Google reviews don't tell much of a better story with photos of mouldy baked goods and comments such as "HORRIBLE! Oh My God Lord I cannot even describe how DISGUSTING this tasted like." and "inspect your disgusting bakery products before someone get(s) sick and the sequences will be big."

The bakery remains closed as it works on resolving the issues.

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto burger joint that's been around for 50 years is shutting down

Bakery shut down after Toronto health inspectors slap them with 15 infractions

Coffee chain that's like the Starbucks of Europe is opening its first Toronto location

Toronto restaurant totally transforms their patio into a glass-covered oasis

Full-time Toronto graphic designer starts up small batch chili oil side hustle

Last location for Toronto Thai restaurant permanently closes after over 15 years

Toronto restaurant permanently closes after over a decade in business

Toronto restaurant that brought something different to sushi scene permanently closed