Toronto could get a massive new restaurant if the owners can find a tenant

Fabulous new restaurants open in Toronto all the time, but it seems like we could be poised to get another particularly spectacular one... if the owners of the building where it's to be located can find a tenant.

A retail unit is available at 42 Colborne at 65 King St. E., at the base of a 400,000-square-foot office leased to Google.

The available space totals nearly 10,000 square feet, with a ground floor that's around 5,500 square feet and a mezzanine that's almost 4,000 square feet.

The ground floor has 22-foot-high ceilings, with 10-foot ceilings under the mezzanine and on the mezzanine.

Cushman & Wakefield who are representing the space are hopeful that a fancy restaurant could open there, and have created slick renderings showcasing the possibilities of the spot.

A sample restaurant build-out plan shows opportunities to install bars and a patio and estimates the ground floor could seat about 143 inside and 40 outside.

For the mezzanine, the plans show a 15-seat bar, booths seating 44 and tables seating another 88, bringing a total of 147 more seats.

No matter what kind of restaurant moves into this space, if they live up to anything like these sample plans, it's sure to make a big splash.