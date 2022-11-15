Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
65 king street east

Toronto could get a massive new restaurant if the owners can find a tenant

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Fabulous new restaurants open in Toronto all the time, but it seems like we could be poised to get another particularly spectacular one... if the owners of the building where it's to be located can find a tenant.

A retail unit is available at 42 Colborne at 65 King St. E., at the base of a 400,000-square-foot office leased to Google.

The available space totals nearly 10,000 square feet, with a ground floor that's around 5,500 square feet and a mezzanine that's almost 4,000 square feet.

65 king street east

Floor plans for the ground floor and mezzanine. Image via Cushman & Wakefield.

The ground floor has 22-foot-high ceilings, with 10-foot ceilings under the mezzanine and on the mezzanine.

Cushman & Wakefield who are representing the space are hopeful that a fancy restaurant could open there, and have created slick renderings showcasing the possibilities of the spot.

65 king street east

Sample restaurant build out plan for the ground floor. Image via Cushman & Wakefield.

A sample restaurant build-out plan shows opportunities to install bars and a patio and estimates the ground floor could seat about 143 inside and 40 outside.

65 king street east

Sample restaurant build out plan for the mezzanine. Image via Cushman & Wakefield.

For the mezzanine, the plans show a 15-seat bar, booths seating 44 and tables seating another 88, bringing a total of 147 more seats.

No matter what kind of restaurant moves into this space, if they live up to anything like these sample plans, it's sure to make a big splash.

Lead photo by

Cushman & Wakefield
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto restaurants scramble to deal with skyrocketing prices of romaine lettuce

Toronto could get a massive new restaurant if the owners can find a tenant

American woman visiting Toronto completely freaks out over Bulk Barn

Toronto burger joint that's been around for 50 years is shutting down

Bakery shut down after Toronto health inspectors slap them with 15 infractions

Coffee chain that's like the Starbucks of Europe is opening its first Toronto location

Toronto restaurant totally transforms their patio into a glass-covered oasis

Full-time Toronto graphic designer starts up small batch chili oil side hustle