Toronto just got an all-you-can-eat lobster buffet

Toronto loves all-you-can-eat restaurants and lobster, so it was only a matter of time before one spot would start serving an AYCE lobster buffet.

Robot Boil House is no stranger to AYCE seafood, but this lobster offering is totally new for them.

Starting November 10, they're doing a weekly lobster buffet on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

You can only order one whole lobster at a time that could be up to six pounds, and you can only order another lobster once each lobster is completely finished.

There's a 90-minute seating limit, and the restaurant will give you a last call for food 15 minutes before your set time ends. Any leftovers you want to pack up with be charged the seasonal menu price (which was $32.99/lb when we checked).

You have to reserve at least a day in advance for the experience that goes for $98.99 per person, which includes a soda.

If you're looking to try the lobster deal, but feel the $100 price point sounds a little steep, you might still want to head to the restaurant now since that price is set to go up starting next week.

The restaurant tells blogTO that the new price will be between $108 and $120, so if you want to snag a potential deal on lobster (depending on how much you can stuff in your face over an hour and a half), get to Robot Boil House this week.