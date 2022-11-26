Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
sunrise caribbean restaurant toronto

Caribbean restaurant flagged for 10 infractions by Toronto health officials

Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A Caribbean restaurant chain known for its large stew meals and chicken wraps racked up a whopping 10 infractions from health inspectors this week. 

The Sunrise Caribbean Restaurant location at 1285 York Mills Road received the infractions, which included one crucial infraction and four significant infractions. 

The crucial infraction was listed as failing "to ensure food handler in food premise refrains from conduct that could result in contamination of food."

The significant infractions were related to inadequate handwashing stations, and failing to sanitize utensils as often as necessary. 

A full list of the infractions can be found on the DineSafe website. 

sunrise caribbean restaurant toronto

The list of infractions listed on the DineSafe website.

The restaurant still managed to receive a conditional pass despite the infractions, and remains open as they continue to work through resolving the issues. 

Lead photo by

Sunrise Caribbean Restaurant 
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Caribbean restaurant flagged for 10 infractions by Toronto health officials

Indigo has started to replace its Starbucks locations across Canada with a new coffee shop

100 essential restaurants in Toronto to add to your bucket list

Tim Hortons location hit with 7 infractions by Toronto health inspectors

Popular Toronto restaurant that just permanently closed being given away for free

Lil Jon just surprised staff at a Toronto pizza restaurant with a visit

Tim Hortons just added a new pastry to its menu and people aren't sure it's a winner

Ikea is doing an all you can eat Swedish holiday buffet in Toronto