Caribbean restaurant flagged for 10 infractions by Toronto health officials

A Caribbean restaurant chain known for its large stew meals and chicken wraps racked up a whopping 10 infractions from health inspectors this week.

The Sunrise Caribbean Restaurant location at 1285 York Mills Road received the infractions, which included one crucial infraction and four significant infractions.

The crucial infraction was listed as failing "to ensure food handler in food premise refrains from conduct that could result in contamination of food."

The significant infractions were related to inadequate handwashing stations, and failing to sanitize utensils as often as necessary.

A full list of the infractions can be found on the DineSafe website.

The restaurant still managed to receive a conditional pass despite the infractions, and remains open as they continue to work through resolving the issues.