Toronto restaurant permanently closes after over a decade in business

After over a decade of operation, a Toronto Thai restaurant has permanently closed.

Ranu Thai in Etobicoke was known for serving typical Thai takeout dishes like pad thai, curries and sticky rice with mango.

The restaurant posted a cryptic message at the beginning of the month announcing what now appears to be their permanent closure.

"Ranu Thai Cuisine - End of Chapter 1. Will see you in chapter 2," reads the caption to the post. "Will keep you posted."

Their official website now reads, "Thank you very much for your support throughout the years. We miss you and hopefully we will see you again in near future."

If Ranu is able to reopen, it looks like it won't be for a good while.

In response to someone's comment on a follow-up post on their social media asking "Will you be opening in a new location?" they responded, "Will be looking around next summer and will be in the same area if it is available."