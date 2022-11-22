South Korean fried chicken chain opening first ever Toronto location

A fried chicken chain with over 1,200 stores in South Korean is opening their first ever Toronto location next month.

NeNe Chicken basically translates to Yes! Chicken, as "ne" in Korean means "yes." Originating in South Korea in 1999, they've expanded around the world and now to Canada.

NeNe serves bone-in, boneless, wings and drumsticks for fried chicken, as well as chicken burgers, fries and onion rings.

They're known for their special battering method that produces crunchy "ruffles" on the outside of the chicken and is supposed to keep the meat juicy and the coating crispy, as well as their secret recipe sauces.

Fried chicken options include soy garlic, and sweet and spicy, and it's the type of place where you can expect wet wipes and finger gloves at the table. If you're doing takeout, they have an inventive style of packaging that's kind of like a pizza box.

It's not the only fried chicken chain to arrive in Toronto recently: we were also treated to rainbow cutlets from Taiwan with the opening of Chickaron.

Korean fried chicken is distinguished from North American-style fried chicken for its thin and crackly skin, tender meat and styles like yangnyeom chicken (which is NeNe's "sweet and spicy" style).

NeNe Chicken has already opened in Vancouver, and Toronto will get a taste when our location opens on December 10 2022 at 4891 Yonge St.