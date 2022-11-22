Eat & Drink
casa deluz toronto

Toronto restaurant famous for its dim sum nailed with 8 infractions by health inspectors

A Toronto restaurant well known for its dim sum and seafood combos just received a whopping eight infractions from health inspectors this past week. 

Casa Deluz, located at 1571 Sandhurst Circle in Scarborough received the infractions, which included one crucial infraction for failing "to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food."

The restaurant also received four significant infractions related to hand washing stations and food equipment and two minor infractions.

The full list of infractions is detailed on the DineSafe website. 

casa deluz toronto

A list of infractions listed on the DineSafe website. 

Despite the health infractions, the restaurant received a conditional pass and remains open as they work through resolving the issues.

