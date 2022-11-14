Toronto restaurant totally transforms their patio into a glass-covered oasis

Toronto is home to hundreds of bar and restaurant patios, but this newly debuted one in the west-end might be the city's prettiest.

Enter Bandit Brewery at 2125 Dundas Street West near Roncesvalles who's patio is a glass-covered oasis perfect for the colder months.

If you've ever been to Bandit before, you'll know the majority of picnic-style sitting were in the front of the brewery, organized across stones with trees placed throughout.

Well now that area is covered in glass, creating an inside-outside sanctuary complete with heated flooring.

Speaking to co-owner Stephane Dubois, the whole idea was to create the exact same dining experience for customers, just more cold-weather friendly.

"It looks the same without the glass, we wanted to keep the experience the same year-round," he said.

The glass is actually retractable and when summer eventually comes back the patio will return to its original state, customers will hardly notice the difference.

The three-sided glass structure is tall enough to house the seven trees placed throughout the main dining area. Peak inside and you'll see loads of toasty customers drinking and eating.

Recent brewery expansion inside the bar reduced some sitting spaces, said Dubois, who is noticing tons of positive feedback about the extra tables up front.

Reno plans started backed in early 2020 with the glass panels finally arriving this spring, ready to launch when the leaves changed colour.

Now that the glass is retracted for at least the next five months I'm sure Bandit will be a very popular space to grab a sour beer or brunch.